Kohl's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 3

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for three people suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of items from Kohl's on Jan. 15.

The suspects went into the store near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue around 6:15 p.m. They left in a red 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue SUV with no license plates.

The total theft was valued at $869.99. The suspects allegedly made no attempt to pay.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.