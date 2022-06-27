Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify and locate a man who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue.

The theft happened May 14 around 9 p.m.

According to police, the thief stole $170 worth of merchandise.

It's unknown where he headed when leaving the store, and police have no vehicle information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.