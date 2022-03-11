Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, $1K+ worth of merchandise stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:51AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened March 10 at Kohl's. 

Police say an unknown suspect exited the store with $1,338.89 worth of unpaid merchandise. The stolen merchandise included various clothing and kitchen-ware items.

The suspect is described as a male, black. He was wearing a black hat, black a face mask covering his nose and mouth, gray jacket, and blue jeans. 

The suspect entered a 2014 white Ford Focus (120XNK) and exited the Kohls parking lot. Approximately three unidentified individuals were in the vehicle when the suspect returned to the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone has information regarding this retail theft, please notify Officer Rowen of the Menomonee Falls Police department regarding case 22-006905.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play."

Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect
article

Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of stealing from Woodman's on Thursday afternoon, March 3.

MPS votes against 4-day school week study
article

MPS votes against 4-day school week study

Milwaukee Public Schools voted against a feasibility study to explore a four-day school week.

Milwaukee Fire Department seeks chaplains

We all know how easy it can be to carry our jobs home with us. For those responding daily to calls of gun violence, reckless driving crashes and fires, the stress weighs extra heavy. The Milwaukee Fire Department is seeking answers in faith.