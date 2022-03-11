Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, $1K+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened March 10 at Kohl's.

Police say an unknown suspect exited the store with $1,338.89 worth of unpaid merchandise. The stolen merchandise included various clothing and kitchen-ware items.

The suspect is described as a male, black. He was wearing a black hat, black a face mask covering his nose and mouth, gray jacket, and blue jeans.

The suspect entered a 2014 white Ford Focus (120XNK) and exited the Kohls parking lot. Approximately three unidentified individuals were in the vehicle when the suspect returned to the vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this retail theft, please notify Officer Rowen of the Menomonee Falls Police department regarding case 22-006905.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play."