Menomonee Falls police seek suspect in Kohl's theft

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Retail theft suspect (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has requested the public's help, seeking information in a retail theft investigation.

Police said a suspect took $1,599.92 worth of Fitbit merchandise from a Kohl's on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The suspect was observed stealing the same merchandise from a Brookfield Kohl's earlier the same day.

The suspect is described as male, white or Hispanic, unknown age, 5'06" to 5'08" tall and 160-180 lbs,

A witness advised that the suspect was picked up from the Menomonee Falls Kohl's in a gray Kia with no registration plates -- unknown model or vehicle type.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app.

