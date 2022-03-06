Menomonee Falls hospital lockdown, Milwaukee shooting

article

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital went on lockdown Sunday, March 6, according to police, after an individual was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Menomonee Falls police said the lockdown was initiated by hospital officials before police arrived around 3:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed the shooting involving the injured individual happened in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee police responded.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more details.