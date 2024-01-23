Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft; police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Home Depot on Dec. 24, 2023.
Via Menomonee Falls PD
Police said the three suspects pictured were traveling together and removed product from the store. It happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge, around 1:45 p.m.
Those with information or can assist in identifying the suspects are asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.