Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft; police seek suspects

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Home Depot on Dec. 24, 2023.

Via Menomonee Falls PD

Via Menomonee Falls PD

Police said the three suspects pictured were traveling together and removed product from the store. It happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge, around 1:45 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those with information or can assist in identifying the suspects are asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.