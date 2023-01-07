Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for one man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6.

Police said around 3 p.m., a man stole tools from inside Home Depot. The thief then went outside and entered a vehicle in the parking lot, and stole tools from within. The thief was driving a blue Chrysler or Dodge minivan.

If you have any information or are investigating similar incidents, please contact Officer Nemoir at 262-532-8700, reference case #23-000516.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.