Home Depot theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying two suspects after a June 2 theft from Home Depot.

According to police, the suspects went into the store on Thunder Ridge Road and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise.

The male suspect, police said, had a "distinct" tattoo on his right forearm. The two fled in a blue Nissan Altima with Wisconsin license plates ALW-8800.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.