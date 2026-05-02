Menomonee Falls home break-in, shooting; last man sentenced to prison

The Brief The last of three men convicted in a Menomonee Falls home break-in and shooting was sentenced to prison. Zamontae Burch was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The two other men, Demetri Duvall-Wilks and Dezmen Wilks, were sentenced back in November 2025.



The last of three men charged in connection with a home break-in and shooting in Menomonee Falls back in August 2024 has been sentenced to prison.

Zamontae Burch

Zamontae Burch, 23, was originally charged with the following:

Attempt 1st-degree intentional homicide

Burglary—armed with a dangerous weapon (as party to a crime)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Operating a vehicle without consent—passenger

As part of a plea agreement, Burch pleaded no contest to the attempted homicide charge, and he also pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. The other two charges were dismissed and read in.

On Friday, May 1, a Waukesha County Judge sentenced Burch to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

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Other men sentenced

The backstory:

Demetri Duvall-Wilks pleaded no contest in September 2025 to a charge of felony armed burglary. A second misdemeanor charge was dismissed. Duvall-Wilks was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Demetri Duvall-Wilks

Dezmen Wilks pleaded guilty in September 2025 to a charge of felony armed robbery. Like Duvall-Wilks, a second charge was dismissed. Wilks was also sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Dezmen Wilks

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The backstory:

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at 2:42 a.m., Menomonee Falls Police along with the fire department responded to Weyer Farm Drive for a report of a resident who was shot. The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that at least two suspects had entered the victim’s home. While in the home, the victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects shot the victim.

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Numerous squads responded with help from other law enforcement agencies to check the immediate and surrounding areas for the suspects. After the area was searched and cleared, the scene was turned over to the detectives.

On Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, the Menomonee Falls Police Department announced that the three people had been arrested the previous day following the execution of search warrants in Milwaukee County and Racine County.