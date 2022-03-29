Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Hobby Lobby theft, woman wanted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate a woman who stole from Hobby Lobby.

The theft happened on March 23 around 3 p.m. at the store on County Line Road.

According to police, the woman concealed merchandise in her purse, and when confronted, turned over some items but left with others without paying for them.

Police estimated the loss to the store at about $400.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

