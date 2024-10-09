Menomonee Falls gift card theft; 3 men accused of stealing $1,200 in cards
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three men suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
Officials say the three men walked out of the Walgreens on Silver Spring Drive on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6 with roughly $1,200 in various gift cards without paying for them. The men left the property on foot – no vehicle description was obtained.
If you recognize any or all of the men in these pictures, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.