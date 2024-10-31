Menomonee Falls fire; multiple crews respond, people displaced

article

The Brief A structure fire broke out in Menomonee Falls just after 1 p.m. on Tamarack Springs Cir. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The fire started on the balcony of one of the upper units and spread due to the wind. The American Red Cross is working with the property manager to help those displaced. The cause of the fire is not determined.



A structure fire broke out in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on Tamarack Springs Cir. All four units in the building were damaged.

The fire started on the balcony of one of the upper units and spread due to the wind.

Fire officials said it took a few hours to confirm the fire was no longer growing.

The American Red Cross is working with the property manager to help those displaced.

Fourteen other municipalities responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is not determined.