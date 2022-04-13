Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man injured in a crash in Menomonee Falls early Wednesday, April 13. The crash happened following a police pursuit a short time earlier.

A news release says shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department was notified that a law enforcement agency was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on County Highway Y/Lannon Road near Menomonee Avenue. As officers responded to the area, updated information was provided that vehicle crashed near County Highway Y/Lannon Road and Mill Road.

It was later determined the vehicle was being pursued by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies. However, the pursuit had been terminated prior to the crash.

The driver of the car, the 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. The passenger, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was found deceased from his injuries.

The driver will be turned over to the Waukesha County Jail with a felony charge referral to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.