Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Menomonee Falls
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man injured in a crash in Menomonee Falls early Wednesday, April 13. The crash happened following a police pursuit a short time earlier. 

A news release says shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department was notified that a law enforcement agency was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on County Highway Y/Lannon Road near Menomonee Avenue. As officers responded to the area, updated information was provided that vehicle crashed near County Highway Y/Lannon Road and Mill Road. 

It was later determined the vehicle was being pursued by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies. However, the pursuit had been terminated prior to the crash. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the car, the 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. The passenger, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was found deceased from his injuries. 

The driver will be turned over to the Waukesha County Jail with a felony charge referral to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Cavalier Johnson sworn in, Milwaukee mayor
article

Cavalier Johnson sworn in, Milwaukee mayor

The inauguration of Cavalier Johnson as Milwaukee mayor is set for Wednesday morning, April 13.

Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; 51-year-old woman dead, 2nd driver hurt
article

Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; 51-year-old woman dead, 2nd driver hurt

Sheboygan County officials say a 51-year-old woman died following a collision between two SUVs in Sheboygan Falls early Wednesday, April 13.

Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James purchased fireworks in Caledonia
article

Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James purchased fireworks in Caledonia

Phantom Fireworks officials confirmed for FOX6 News that on June 21, 2021, an individual named Frank James of Milwaukee purchased fireworks products from the Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia.

Cavalier Johnson reflects on Milwaukee mayor election

Despite low voter turnout, Cavalier Johnson made history on April 5, becoming the first elected Black mayor of Milwaukee. At 35, he’s one of the youngest mayors to serve the city. Johnson reflected on his election with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith.