Menomonee Falls district leaders announce 'COVID-19 among football conditioning program attendees'

"Dear Parents:

"COVID-19 is caused by Coronavirus that was first identified in late 2019. It is spread from person to person through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. It causes mild symptoms in most people but in some people it can cause more severe illness, such as pneumonia. Symptoms can include fever (temperature 100.4°F or higher), cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle/body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, and some people can have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. The CDC’s website has good information about 2019 Novel Coronavirus: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

"While your child has not been identified as being in contact with the COVID-19 positive person, COVID-19 is still present in our communities. We ask that you follow these guidelines should anyone in your household become sick with symptoms of COVID-19: