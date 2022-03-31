Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Costco theft; Dell computer stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Costco on Wednesday, March 30. It happened at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Police say two suspects removed a Dell computer valued at $1,349.99. The suspects walked past the registers making no attempt to pay for the computer. 

The suspects got into a black Audi with heavily tinted windows and no registration plates. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

