Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco.
The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue.
Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV valued at about $1,000 on the roof -- not strapped down.
The first man was wearing an all-green sweatsuit and a doo rag.
The second was an older Black man with his hair starting to gray, wearing black T-shirt with a possible skull design and black, green and blue Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.