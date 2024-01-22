Menomonee Falls construction tools stolen; police seek to ID burglars

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing tools from a construction site.

Officials say the construction site at Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue was burglarized some time between Sunday evening, Jan. 21 and Monday morning, Jan. 22. Tools were stolen during the burglary. The pictured subjects were captured on surveillance footage entering and exiting the construction site the night the tools were stolen, officials said.

If you can identify the suspects or their vehicle or have any information or similar incidents with the suspects, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.