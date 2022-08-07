Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road.
The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m.
Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white driver of unknown gender.
According to police, the Black male pictured wearing a white tank top was involved in two prior theft at the same gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.