Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road.

The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m.

Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white driver of unknown gender.

According to police, the Black male pictured wearing a white tank top was involved in two prior theft at the same gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.