Menomonee Falls Aldi theft, 2 suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:29AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Aldi on Leon Road on Jan. 30.

Police say an unknown male and female stole household items and fled in a brown Jeep Liberty with "Badger" dealer plates on the back. 

If you can identify the individuals in the photos or have information regarding the theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case # 22-003048.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

