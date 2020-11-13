Meijer pitches in to help teachers in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

Finding enough funds for school needs is a challenge -- and the pandemic has added to the burden. Now, one business is doing what it can to lighten the load.

"Teachers typically do spend quite a bit out of their own pocket," said Maureen McCourt, a teacher.

McCourt was hitting the aisles at Meijer once again. The store has been her go-to place for school needs.

"I appreciate they are willing to step up and trying to help us out," McCourt said.

Store Director Steve Talbert said with the stresses put on teachers during this pandemic, the store extended the teachers' coupon program throughout the entire school year.

"It includes all basic school supplies home office things which have been important his year," Talbert said. "We include PPE and masks, hand sanitizer."

15% off makes a difference, as McCourt has spent hundreds of dollars during the hybrid and now virtual learning shift.

"Now I'm teaching from our homes. There are some really basic needs. I needed to buy a printer early on, printer paper, headphones," McCourt said.

The ELA teacher at St. Josphat Parish School said its budget is tight.

"The school tries to provide devices. However, we don’t have a lot of extra funds to purchase devices," McCourt said. "So oftentimes, families only have one device per family -- and quite frankly they are refurbished older types of laptops."

The coronavirus is exposing hardships. McCourt does all she can to make it work for her students and the community -- and businesses are there to support.

"We super appreciate the teacher in what they are doing and they a remaking a difference," Talbert said.

To help offset expenses, the school plans on having fundraisers this year.

As for the Meijer discount, that is available for all teachers for any school and home office purchase.