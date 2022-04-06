Expand / Collapse search

Meijer COVID vaccine booster shots; 2nd round available at stores

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:56AM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Meijer, Meijergeneric, genericMeijer

MILWAUKEE - Meijer is ready to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromised conditions – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series or first booster – at all its pharmacies across the Midwest. 

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Flight For Life: Hartford base to open by early 2023
article

Flight For Life: Hartford base to open by early 2023

Flight For Life has filed a letter of intent with the City of Hartford, Wisconsin, to open a new base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport.

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14
article

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14

The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering a one-day admission deal to celebrate Milwaukee on April 14.

Wanggaard alleges Racine broke election law

Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing Racine of breaking election law.