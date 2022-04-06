Meijer COVID vaccine booster shots; 2nd round available at stores

article

Meijer is ready to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromised conditions – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series or first booster – at all its pharmacies across the Midwest.

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

