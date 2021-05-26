Meeting on Milwaukee's mask mandate, set to expire June 1

The Milwaukee Public Health and Safety Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning, May 26 to discuss the "Moving Milwaukee Forward" public health and safety order. The order is set to expire on June 1.

The order’s expiration will also end the requirements of the existing Milwaukee mask ordinance. The public health guidance to forgo masks is for fully vaccinated individuals only.

That decision to end the mask ordinance follows new CDC guidance saying that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks due to the vaccine's effectiveness-- but with 60% of Milwaukee residents still not vaccinated, some council members say the city acted too hastily and fear the decision could undo the progress that has been made.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic are calling for a special meeting of the Public Safety and Health Committee to discuss the end of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Dimitrijevic says council members were not consulted ahead of the mayor’s and health commissioner’s decision to let the mask ordinance expire at the end of May. She said it’s too soon, given that only 40% of residents are vaccinated.

Mayor Tom Barrett said representatives from the Milwaukee Health Department will be at the special meeting to address concerns.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The mayor said the decision to rescind the health order was about consistency.

"We followed the science," he said. "We followed the CDC every point along the way. We’re going to continue to do that now."