Mediterranean diet: Simple swaps you can make in your diet
The Mediterranean diet is consistently named the best diet year after year. Registered dietitian Kate Peterson joins Real Milwaukee to show us some simple swaps you can make in your diet.
The basics
- Eat more plants
- Fruits & veggies
- Whole grains
- Nuts, seeds, beans, legumes
- Olive oil, avocado
- Fish
- Eggs and dairy
- Poultry
- Red meat (sparingly)
Simple swaps
- Swap olive oil for butter when cooking
- 1-2 seafood or meatless meals per week
- Stock up on fruit, veggies and nuts for snacks
- Replace carbs with whole grains
Tips for starting a Mediterranean diet
- Start slow and make simple swaps
- Think of this as a long-term, lifestyle change
- Seek out Mediterranean recipe books or bloggers for sample recipes