MPD: 86-year-old struck, killed on south side; 1 arrested

Scene of pedestrian hit and killed near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to a scene on Milwaukee's south side on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Officials with the medical examiner's office tell FOX6 News that a male pedestrian was hit and killed near 27th and Ohio around 4:50 p.m.

Police said the victim -- an 86-year-old Milwaukee man -- was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The driver -- a 24-year-old Milwaukee man -- was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

