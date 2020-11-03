Medical examiner: Man killed near 27th and Auer in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3.
Officials said around 2:45 p.m. that a man had been killed near 27th and Auer.
Milwaukee police at the scene of a fatal shooting near 27th and Auer
FOX6 News at the scene saw multiple law enforcement members investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for update.
Advertisement
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.