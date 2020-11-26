Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner: Man fatally shot near 13th and Hope

By Katie DeLong
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting near 13th Street and Hope Avenue on Thursday afternoon,  Nov. 26.

The medical examiner said a man was killed at this location.

It marks the second fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving. Around 12 a.m., a 17-year-old boy lost his life when he was shot near 15th Place and Arthur Avenue.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact MPD.

