Medical examiner identifies 12-year-old allegedly killed with hammer

article

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has confirmed Andre Smith II is the 12-year-old boy killed Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on the city's north side.

Police were called to the area of 46th and Glendale around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries caused by blunt force. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

An 8-year-old boy also suffered non-fatal injuries in this incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

Williams lives nearby and said a man and woman were outside. He told FOX6 News the woman was frantically trying to get the children in a vehicle. That is when a chilling detail was revealed.

"The 8-year-old, I heard him say, ‘He tried to hit me with the hammer too,’" Williams said.

"As a parent, it’s terrifying; it’s heartbreaking," said Tracey Dent, community activist. "I was in denial that something like this would even happen."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dent also believes Milwaukee needs more readily available mental health services.

Police are seeking a known suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a vigil to remember the young Smith is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 at 71st and Hope Avenue.

Reaction

Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey

"My prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends, who are suffering extreme sadness and loss. It is inconceivable to me that anyone could use such force to cause harm and fatal injuries to a child, or anyone.

"This heinous and unspeakable violence simply cannot happen and must be strongly denounced in the community."