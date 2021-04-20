Medical examiner dispatched to crash at 32nd and Fond du Lac

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the area of 32nd and Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee for a two-vehicle crash.

A tweet by the office indicates there is "one adult male victim."

2-vehicle crash at 32nd and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) indicated a bus was stopped at a stop near 32nd and Fond du Lac around 10:30 a.m. when the crash happened. The spokesperson told FOX6 News at least one of those vehicles ended up hitting the bus. No one on the bus was hurt.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.