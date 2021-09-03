Medical examiner called to infant death on Milwaukee's north side

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area of Teutonia and Silver Spring Friday morning for an "unknown infant death."

A police investigation revealed an infant that appeared to recently have been born was left near a business and was deceased.

The cause of death is undetermined and under investigation.

Police continue to seek the parents of the decedent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

