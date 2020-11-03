Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner called to homicide on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police at a homicide scene near 21st and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a homicide on Tuesday night, Nov. 3.

The Milwaukee Police is investigating the incident, which took place near 21st and Meinecke

Earlier in the day, the medical examiner had been called to a homicide near 27th and Auer where a man was fatally shot. Two others were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-935-7360 or the P3 Tips app.