Medical examiner called to homicide on Milwaukee's north side

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a homicide on Tuesday night, Nov. 3.

The Milwaukee Police is investigating the incident, which took place near 21st and Meinecke

Earlier in the day, the medical examiner had been called to a homicide near 27th and Auer where a man was fatally shot. Two others were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

