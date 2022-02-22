Expand / Collapse search

Person found dead near 38th and National, medical examiner seeks ID

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has asked for the public's help identifying a person found dead on Sunday, Feb. 20 near 38th and National.

The person is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with short dark hair. The female's age is believed to be anywhere from 16 years old to in her late 20s. She had no tattoos, officials said, with a possible first name of "Jasmine." 

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-223-1200 or West Milwaukee police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Door County bar fire: Body found in rubble, officials say
article

Door County bar fire: Body found in rubble, officials say

Officials say two people are unaccounted for after a large fire consumed a Door County bar with rented rooms above it on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Wisconsin Senate passes bail amendment in wake of Waukesha parade
article

Wisconsin Senate passes bail amendment in wake of Waukesha parade

The state Senate on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail.

Racine firefighter's death deemed homicide, colleagues speak

The Racine Fire Department talked on Tuesday, Feb. 22 about Racine Firefighter Christopher Lalor, who died this weekend -- the case is considered a homicide.