Person found dead near 38th and National, medical examiner seeks ID

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has asked for the public's help identifying a person found dead on Sunday, Feb. 20 near 38th and National.

The person is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with short dark hair. The female's age is believed to be anywhere from 16 years old to in her late 20s. She had no tattoos, officials said, with a possible first name of "Jasmine."

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-223-1200 or West Milwaukee police.

