MCW 'Residency Match Day' celebrates graduates' next stop

Medical College of Wisconsin graduates got big news about the next stop in their training on Friday, March 15.

On "Residency Match Day," more than 200 graduates at the Milwaukee campus found out where they will go for their medical residency.

"After they finish medical school they have at least three years – maybe more – and it could be anywhere in the country," said Joe Kerschner, MCW provost. "For them, it's just finding out where they're going to be for the next step as real doctors."

MCW said faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,100 research studies, including clinical trials, each year. More than 1,600 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine for more than 2.8 million patients per year, too.