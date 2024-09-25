Medical College of Wisconsin hosts 12-hour diaper drive Wednesday

The Brief The Medical College of Wisconsin is hosting a 12-hour diaper drive during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will take place at 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.



The Medical College of Wisconsin is hosting a 12-hour diaper drive on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The event will take place at 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The effort is a partnership with Milwaukee Diaper Mission as part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The nonprofit organization collects the products and distributes them to organizations that provide to people in the community.

The diaper drive aims to collect 17,500 products. They are especially in need of diaper sizes 4,5,6, baby wipes, and monetary donations that will be matched by the Medical College of Wisconsin.