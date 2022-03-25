Medical College of Wisconsin donation; $15M for cancer research lab

There is a huge sense of gratitude among the people who make the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) operate – all thanks to a very big donation.

"I believe the discoveries and clinical trials that will come from this investment will advance rare cancer treatments across the nation," said Dr. Gustavo Leone, Cancer Center Director.

MCW has received a $15 million donation from the Michels family, the others of Michels Infrastructure Company.

"We’re happy, we’re ecstatic to have this gift put these efforts here on jet fuel if you will," said Tim Michels, donor.

As much as the Michels owners know about energy and construction, they also know about the hardships of cancer.

"My name is Sophie Michels, and I am a childhood cancer survivor," said Sophie Michels.

Tim and Barbara Michels' daughter Sophie was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer almost a decade ago. Her journey started at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

"This is home so being able to get treated for my cancer right here in Milwaukee was amazing," Sophie Michels said.

Their journey proves that you do not have to go far to get the best care.

"You don’t have to go to New York or Europe or anywhere to get the first-rate treatment that there is right here in Milwaukee, right here on this campus with Froedert and Children’s and MCW. This is as good as oncology and cancer research anywhere in the world," Tim Michels said.

The investment will come to life right on campus – named the Michels Rare Cancer Research Laboratories. Friday's gathering just gave medical officials the opportunity to say thank you.

"On behalf of all of us, the larger family of health care providers in this region, thank you so much," said Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO of Medical College of Wisconsin.