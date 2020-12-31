MCTS vehicle involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Center

A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) route supervisor sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31.

According to an MCTS representative, the worker was in a marked, MCTS vehicle that was struck near Fond du Lac and Center.

The striking vehicle in the crash reportedly ran a red light, per MCTS.

