MCTS vehicle involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

1 killed, others injured in separate Milwaukee crashes

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the city's north side. An MCTS worker was injured after their vehicle was hit by another motorist.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) route supervisor sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31.

According to an MCTS representative, the worker was in a marked, MCTS vehicle that was struck near Fond du Lac and Center.

The striking vehicle in the crash reportedly ran a red light, per MCTS.

