MCTS Smart Ride seminars offered for seniors

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has a special invitation for local senior citizens or anyone who has a relative, friend, or neighbor who’s looking to become more independent throughout their golden years.

MCTS is teaming up with local partners to hold two upcoming in-person "Senior Smart Ride" seminars that will explore transportation options for seniors in Milwaukee County.

Tuesday, October 12th

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Clinton & Bernice Rose Senior Center

3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee

Wednesday, October 13th

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wilson Park Senior Center

2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee

There will be hands-on learning opportunities and presentations from MCTS, Transit Plus, Milwaukee County Department on Aging, and Milwaukee Police. Attendees will learn who qualifies for Paratransit door-to-door van service, how to ride regular buses, how to pay a fare, bus etiquette, safety while traveling to your destination, and so much more. There will even be a MCTS bus available on site to take attendees on a short ride around the neighborhood to demonstrate what riding the bus is like!