MCTS seventh Rosa Parks tribute: 'A seat available for everyone'

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is honoring Rosa Parks for the seventh year in a row by keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to MCTS, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. The sign will say "On the anniversary of her courageous act, MCTS salutes Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, and all who made a seat available for everyone."

"With this tribute, we honor not only Rosa Parks’ act of civil disobedience in 1955, but also Claudette Colvin and all whose courageous actions led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling that outlawed segregation on public transportation," said MCTS Interim Managing Director Denise Wandke.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said, "Honoring Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, and the civil rights heroes that came before us is one of my favorite annual traditions. These powerful individuals helped pave the way for us to embark on the journey to achieve race and health equity. We stand on the shoulders of these giants and owe it to the next generation of leaders to pass on the tradition. I encourage Milwaukee County high school seniors to apply for the MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship and embark on their own journey to help guide our community to even greater heights."

Rosa Parks tribute on Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus

In a news release MCTS invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college, or university to submit a short essay inspired by Parks’ quote, "Each person must live their life as a model for others." Entries must be submitted by Jan. 6, 2023, to be considered. Three winners, who will each receive $1,000 towards their higher education, will be announced on Feb. 3, 2023, the day before Parks’ birthday. Details about the scholarship can be found at RideMCTS.com/Scholarship.