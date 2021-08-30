MCTS Freeway Flyers resumes with updated schedules
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System Freeway Flyer routes (Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, & 143) resumed service, with schedule adjustments, on Monday, Aug. 30.
Freeway Flyers, which are buses that operate primarily between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons, were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when many downtown businesses shut down in-person activity and transitioned to remote work — reducing the demand for commuter buses.
Passengers are strongly encouraged to click on the name of their Freeway Flyer route below to view updated schedules:
- Route 40 (College Avenue Flyer)
- Route 43 (Hales Corners Flyer)
- Route 44 (State Fair Park Flyer)
- Route 46 (Loomis-Holt Flyer)
- Route 48 (South Shore Flyer)
- Route 49 (Brown Deer-Bayshore Flyer)
- Route 79 (Menomonee Falls Flyer)This service, operated by MCTS, is funded by Waukesha County.
- Route 143 (Ozaukee County Express) This service, operated by MCTS, is funded by Ozaukee County. Click here to learn about routing modifications being made to Route 143.
MCTS reminds passengers that federal regulations still require the use of masks while riding public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supersedes any local or state mask policies.
MCTS has free mask and hand sanitizer dispensers available on all buses, while supplies last.
