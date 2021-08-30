MCTS Freeway Flyers resumes with updated schedules

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System Freeway Flyer routes (Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, & 143) resumed service, with schedule adjustments, on Monday, Aug. 30.

Freeway Flyers, which are buses that operate primarily between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons, were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when many downtown businesses shut down in-person activity and transitioned to remote work — reducing the demand for commuter buses.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to click on the name of their Freeway Flyer route below to view updated schedules:

MCTS reminds passengers that federal regulations still require the use of masks while riding public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supersedes any local or state mask policies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MCTS has free mask and hand sanitizer dispensers available on all buses, while supplies last.

Advertisement



