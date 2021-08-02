MCTS Freeway Flyers resume as downtown offices reopen

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Monday, Aug. 2 that all Freeway Flyer routes (Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, & 143) will resume service, with schedule adjustments, on Monday, Aug. 30.

Freeway Flyers are buses that operate primarily between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons. They were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when many downtown businesses shut down in-person activity and transitioned to remote work.

A news release says because demand is not yet expected to be at pre-pandemic levels, Freeway Flyers will make fewer trips than they used to. Passengers are strongly encouraged to click on the name of their Freeway Flyer route below to view updated schedules:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MCTS reminds passengers that federal regulations still require the use of masks while riding public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supersedes any local or state mask policies. MCTS has free mask and hand sanitizer dispensers available on all buses, while supplies last.