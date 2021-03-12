Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County buses capture meteor in the night sky

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Milwaukee County Transit System
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Pretty cool stuff. MCTS buses around the county caught a meteor entering the atmosphere at 6:47 p.m Thursday. 

Dashcam video from buses caught the bright ball in the western sky. 

MCTS captures meteor

MCTS captures meteor

Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases
slideshow

Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases

Major League Baseball will experiment with several rule changes in the minor leagues this season, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.

Details on impact pandemic has had on travel industry over the past year
slideshow

Details on impact pandemic has had on travel industry over the past year

Tom Karnes, president of LaMacchia Travel Agency, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the impact the pandemic has had on the travel industry over the past year. 