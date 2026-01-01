MCTS bus fare increases take effect; here's what to know

article

The Brief MCTS fare increases for bus riders took effect on Thursday, Jan. 1. Last year, MCTS said the system faced a $14 million budget gap. FOX6 found 33% of riders did not pay fares in the first five months of 2025.



The new year means new, increased Milwaukee County Transit System fares for bus riders.

What they're saying:

Marshaniqua Parker said she and her son use the bus to get around the city.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Every fare counts," she said. "If we want better transportation, pay your fare."

For Parker and other bus riders, the cost to board has gone up. The fare for an adult is up from $2 to $2.75, for example, as of Jan. 1.

Bus rider Daniel Cervantes said he paid $20 for the weekly fare, and he is now bracing to pay $13 more each month.

"This is how I get around. Instead of walking, I use the bus because I can't drive," he said. "It definitely hurts my pocket."

New MCTS fares

By the numbers:

Adult fare will be $2.75 (up from $2), and reduced fare will be $1.25 (up from $1). Fare caps will also increase:

Daily regular: $8.25 (up from $5)

Daily reduced: $4 (up from $2.50)

Weekly regular: $33 (up from $20)

Weekly reduced: $16.50 (up from $11)

Monthly regular: $99 (up from $75)

Monthly reduced: $49.50 (up from $37.50)

Related article

Budget gap, service plan

The backstory:

Last year, MCTS said the system faced a $14 million gap because $192 million of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds were running out. System leaders proposed the fare increase, along with service reductions and route cuts, to cover the gap.

A FOX6 investigation also found 33% of MCTS passengers did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025. That's an estimated eight million free rides and $10 million in uncollected fares per year.

Instead of eliminating six routes as proposed, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in December signed legislation to address the budget deficit through "targeted adjustments in service frequency" for certain routes at non-peak hours. It also aims to maximize paratransit services.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The county executive's office said the 2026 MCTS service plan addresses the projected $14 million shortfall with $9 million from what's left of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $4.7 million, which the county board approved, allocated from the county budget.

MCTS is one of just a handful of public transit agencies that does not have a dedicated funding source, according to the county. The transit system projects a larger deficit in the future.

The service changes outlined in the 2026 MCTS service plan will be rolled out in two phases, the Winter Service Plan and the Spring Service Plan.