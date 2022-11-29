MCTS, bus drivers union contract reached; 3-year deal, wage increases

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998, the union that represents MCTS bus drivers and mechanics, reached an agreement on a three-year contract, officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

According to a news release, highlights of the three-year agreement include:

Wage increases – Wages will increase each year of the contract.

Competitive healthcare benefits – Percent contributions for 2023 and 2024 remain at 15% with slight increases to co-pays and deductibles.

Pension – A healthy pension that provides a great deal of financial stability for employees’ futures.

No Takeaways – The agreement does not take away anything from employees. MCTS did not request any concessions from the union.

MCTS Interim Managing Director Denise Wandke issued the following statement in a news release:

"The company and the union have been working together since March to address wages, healthcare, security and work/life balance for operators and maintenance employees. Starting my employment with MCTS as an operator, I know the hard work and passion my fellow bus operators share. I think this contract shows our commitment to our employees and desire to collaborate with the union. I am proud of each and every employee and their amazing contributions to this community."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued this statement:

"On behalf of all Milwaukee County residents, I commend the Milwaukee County Transit System and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 for reaching a fair and equitable agreement that results in uninterrupted transit service for all residents. The transit system is an integral part of our community and I’m proud to stand in support of both MCTS and the ATU, as we continue serving passengers across all of Milwaukee County."

