MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia

article

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

According to police, the driver lost control and collided with a tree while trying to make a turn near Teutonia and Florist.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus, and no injuries were reported, MCTS told FOX6 News. MCTS added that the driver lost control while trying to make a U-turn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News