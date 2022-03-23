Expand / Collapse search

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia

Published 
Milwaukee County Transit System
article

MCTS bus hits tree near Teutonia and Florist

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

According to police, the driver lost control and collided with a tree while trying to make a turn near Teutonia and Florist. 

The bus driver was the only person on the bus, and no injuries were reported, MCTS told FOX6 News. MCTS added that the driver lost control while trying to make a U-turn.

