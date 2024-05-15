MCTS 2024 summer schedule released

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, May 15 that its 2024 summer schedules go into effect on Sunday June 2. The summer service will extend routes to new destinations, improve reliability, and increase the efficiency of service.

Extended Routes

CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit Line will be extended to The Couture located on the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive. Buses will layover at the transit concourse next to The Hop streetcar L Line. Buses on Saturdays will arrive every 10 minutes (compared to 15 minutes today) to better serve the many summer festivals at the lakefront.

Route 18

Route 18 will expand service to the Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired (IBVI) located on 445 S. Curtis Avenue. This change was requested by IBVI and will make it easier for employees to get to work and to recruit new employees. Buses will operate to IBVI every half hour on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (compared to a single morning and afternoon trip today):

Buses will alternate between serving IBVI and the VisAbility Center (Beyond Vision) between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. Riders along 124th and on Washington will need to walk to bus stops on 116th Street between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays.

After 6 p.m. on weekdays and on the weekends, Route 18 buses will travel as they do today, i.e., via Greenfield, 124th, Washington, and 116th.

New bus stops will also be added on 116th at Washington Street and at Theo Trecker Way.

Routes with more frequent service based on ridership

Route 22 will provide more frequent service during the following periods:

Service during the morning will improve to every 22 minutes (compared to 27 minutes).

Service during the evening will improve to every 26 minutes (compared to 35 minutes).



Route 28 will provide evening service every 40 minutes until 10 p.m., compared to 55 minutes currently.



Route 53 will provide service every 26 minutes on Sunday afternoon compared to 37 minutes currently. In addition, an eastbound trip will be added before 6 a.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.



Route 54 will provide service every 28 minutes on Sunday afternoon, compared to 37 minutes currently.



Route 55 will provide an extra eastbound trip at 730 a.m. on Sundays.



Route 56 will provide service every 24 minutes on Sunday afternoon, compared to 37 minutes currently.

Improving efficiency based on ridership

Route 21 service will end at Lake Drive and North Avenue due to the end of the UWM school year.



Route 58 trips before 5 a.m. on Saturday and after 12 a.m. on the weekends have been eliminated due to low ridership.



Route 66 service will end at Humboldt and Locust due to the end of the UWM school year.

Routes on detours through summer