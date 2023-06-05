MCTS CONNECT 1 service begins; ribbon cutting held Monday

The Milwaukee County Transit System held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, June 5 to mark the start of CONNECT 1 service.

According to a press release, CONNECT 1 is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. Providing improved access to the region’s most vital, most traveled, and most congested corridor, the BRT system is changing and improving the landscape of Milwaukee County.

MCTS CONNECT 1 service

This Bus Rapid Transit line (BRT) is a $55.05 million capital improvement project made possible through a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Small Starts Grant Award of $40.9 million, as well as $11.85 million in Milwaukee County dollars and $2.3 million in other federal funding sources.

MCTS CONNECT 1 service

CONNECT 1 Timeline

CONNECT 1 demonstrates the successful collaboration of the city, county, state, federal government, and the public. These stakeholders came together with a shared goal of bringing cultural and economic opportunities to Milwaukee through enhanced public transit.



2016 East-West BRT Feasibility Study

2017-2018 Federal Transit Administration Project Development Engineering/Environmental Review

2018-2020 Final design

2020 Federal government commits $40.9 million to the project

2021 MCTS awards contract for the manufacturing of Battery Electric Buses

2021 Construction and infrastructure to support BRT service begins

2022 First MCTS Battery Electric Bus arrives. New BRT brand revealed: MCTS CONNECT

2023 CONNECT 1 launches service on June 4, with battery electric buses slated to operate along the BRT route, supplemented by Clean Diesel Buses.