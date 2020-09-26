MCSO: Woman thrown from motorcycle on I-794, arrested for OWI

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a woman was thrown off a motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve on SB I-794 around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

She was thrown from the bike south of the Port of Milwaukee exit, over the wall and landed on the railroad tracks near the freeway, according to deputies.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was arrested for OWI.

Officials are not releasing any additional information at this time.