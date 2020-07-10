MCSO: Stadium Interchange ramp shutdown due to crash involving car, semi

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi and a vehicle in the 175 southbound ramp from I-94 westbound in the Stadium Interchange shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.



According to a release, the semi operator stated that traffic stopped suddenly in front of him, then he attempted to brake but began to slide into another lane. He said he tried to avoid hitting vehicles, which caused him to cross all four lanes of traffic. The semi was then struck on the driver's front side by the SUV, causing both to crash into the barrier wall.



The semi operator was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



Both vehicles had severe front-end damage, and the semi was leaking fuel, authorities said. Milwaukee Fire Department's HazMat team responded to clean up the diesel and drain the semi-truck gas tanks.



The operator of the SUV vehicle was cited for operating without a valid driver's license. No word on if they had injuries.