MCSO responds to 80 crashes in 48-hours, 2 deputies injured

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 80 crashes and 52 disabled vehicles in a 48-hour period beginning Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. and ending Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. -- including a crash that injured two MCSO deputies.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office say the rain-snow mix made weekend travel on the roads and freeways hazardous.

On Saturday at 3:05 p.m., two MCSO deputies responded to assist another squad, which was investigating a two-vehicle crash in the Mitchell Interchange. As the deputies were exchanging information, they observed a blue Ford lose control, cross into lane #2, fishtail, and strike the right barrier wall, ricochet off the wall and strike one of the MCSO squads in the front driver's side quarter panel area.

That crash propelled one deputy backward into the right barrier wall. He sustained severe pain to his lower extremities. The second deputy sustained pain and stiffness in his neck and back.

They both were transported to a local hospital and were treated and released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting this crash investigation.

The type of calls the deputies responded to are:

