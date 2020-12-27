MCSO reporting multiple crashes due to slippery conditions

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is responding to multiple crashes around the county due to slippery conditions on overpasses.

Around 7:30 a.m., Northbound I-43 was shut down due to a crash and traffic was diverted off at Holt Avenue. The scene was cleared and roads opened shortly before 9 a.m. No word yet on injuries.

MCSO reported to a rollover crash on I-894 near Loomis Road around 8:15 a.m. A two-hour delay is expected. No reports on injuries.

Around 8 a.m. northbound I-43 has been shut down at Capitol Drive due to "multiple traffic incidents." The estimated duration of the closure is said to be two hours. No word on injuries at this time.

Please drive with caution this morning.

This is a developing story.