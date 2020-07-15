MCSO: Report of shots fired at semi temporarily shuts down portion of I-94 WB

MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on westbound I-94 were temporarily shut down early Wednesday morning, July 15 following reports of shots fired at a semi. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at 26th Street and Clybourn Street. All lanes have since reopened.



According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck driver honked his horn after a vehicle swerved toward him on the interstate. The driver then heard four to five gunshots and deputies found four bullet holes in the driver's side of the truck.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says there were no reports of injuries.















On Monday, July 13, a report of shots fired closed the ramp east to the north in the Marquette Interchange:



